Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.37) and the highest is ($2.01). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.60) to ($8.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.10) to ($4.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.91) earnings per share.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $122.37. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after buying an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,820,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 170,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

