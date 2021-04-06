RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of RBB Bancorp worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

