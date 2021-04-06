Raymond James Trims Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Target Price to $159.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $171.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

NYSE FNV traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $132.33. The stock had a trading volume of 57,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.60. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 83.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

