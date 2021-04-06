Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,442 Shares of Spdr Mfs Syst Value Eq Fdr (NYSEARCA:SYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Spdr Mfs Syst Value Eq Fdr (NYSEARCA:SYV) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spdr Mfs Syst Value Eq Fdr were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Spdr Mfs Syst Value Eq Fdr by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spdr Mfs Syst Value Eq Fdr alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SYV opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. Spdr Mfs Syst Value Eq Fdr has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Mfs Syst Value Eq Fdr (NYSEARCA:SYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Mfs Syst Value Eq Fdr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Mfs Syst Value Eq Fdr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.