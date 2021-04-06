Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,873 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,372 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 333,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 3,013.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of SPH opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.33 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

