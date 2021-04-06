Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,346 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,520,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,994,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,399,000 after acquiring an additional 254,654 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 618,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 481,988 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the period.

BGY stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

