Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $836,000 in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of GNOG opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

