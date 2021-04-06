Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Jaws Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JWS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jaws Acquisition alerts:

Shares of JWS stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.