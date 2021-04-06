Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,480 Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. The company had revenue of ($10.11) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

