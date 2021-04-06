Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,808.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,808 ($23.62) and last traded at GBX 1,786 ($23.33), with a volume of 1309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,770 ($23.13).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAT. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rathbone Brothers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,638.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

