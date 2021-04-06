Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram Sells 30,777 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04.

VMware stock opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.29.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in VMware by 723.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,533 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,607 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VMware by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,051 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.16.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

