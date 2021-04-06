QUINADS Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, QUINADS has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One QUINADS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $284,259.08 and approximately $1,438.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00066880 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003633 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

QUINADS Coin Profile

QUIN is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com

Buying and Selling QUINADS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

