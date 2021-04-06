Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Wingstop Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.92. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $80.51 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $38,435,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10,918.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.