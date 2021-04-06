Pundi X[old] (NPXS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.65 Billion

Pundi X[old] (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Pundi X[old] coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[old] has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[old] has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $94.77 million worth of Pundi X[old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00057704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.00673230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About Pundi X[old]

Pundi X[old] (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X[old]’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X[old]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[old]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

