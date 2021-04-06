ProxyNode Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $105,965.48 and $8.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.92 or 0.00463048 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005580 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.34 or 0.04454085 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 181,708,603 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

