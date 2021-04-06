Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGAOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of BGAOY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. 147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

