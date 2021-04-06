Prometeus Price Tops $14.62 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $14.62 or 0.00024921 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $89.50 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00057525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.37 or 0.00702740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.