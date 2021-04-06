Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 24.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

