Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

