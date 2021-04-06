PRIZM Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $16.43 million and $804,009.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001292 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1,831.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,386,998 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.