Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,473 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 77,889 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $44,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

