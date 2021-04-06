Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.17 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 674,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $47,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after buying an additional 536,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.