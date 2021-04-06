Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.84 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $45,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

