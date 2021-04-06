Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $41,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRT. Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Shares of FRT opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.84.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

