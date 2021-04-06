Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $42,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perspecta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after acquiring an additional 360,839 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after buying an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,222,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 52.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 654,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,566 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRSP opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Perspecta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

