Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 511,906 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 511,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Maximus were worth $40,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Maximus by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMS opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $93.02.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

