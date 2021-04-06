Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 33,673 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of D.R. Horton worth $39,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $92.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

