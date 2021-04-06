Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,752,270 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752,270 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.84% of Cannae worth $33,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cannae by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

CNNE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.