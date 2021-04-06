Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $32.63 Million in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.37. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). As a group, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MASS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

