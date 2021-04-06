Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 499,604 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $35,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 18,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 60,312 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

