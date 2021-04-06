PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $96,792,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.32.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.