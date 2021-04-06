Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag Sells 57,819 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $558,531.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $546,078.55.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $44,620.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.07. 303,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,867. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,473,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

