Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. Popular has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Popular by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

