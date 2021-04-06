Poolz Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.55 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $39.73 or 0.00067127 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $62.91 million and $16.55 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00076700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00300214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.05 or 0.00777374 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 114.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028614 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

