Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. 968,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,112,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -105.61 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 638,381 shares of company stock worth $40,850,763. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Plug Power by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 639,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 304,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

