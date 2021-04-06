PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $27.93 on Friday. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49.

