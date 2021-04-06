Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post sales of $7.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.75 billion and the highest is $9.69 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $27.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after purchasing an additional 993,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,278 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,789,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 327,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.