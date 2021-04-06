Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Stock Price Up 2%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) rose 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 2,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

About Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

