Piper Sandler Weighs in on PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

PACW opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after buying an additional 872,271 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.