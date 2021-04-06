Piper Sandler Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $545.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $580.00 to $545.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.38.
MKTX opened at $520.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $526.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.87. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $376.78 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 0.41.
In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,459,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $202,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.