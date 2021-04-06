Piper Sandler Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $545.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $580.00 to $545.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.38.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $520.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $526.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.87. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $376.78 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,459,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $202,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.