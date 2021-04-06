Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $177.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

NYSE:PXD opened at $152.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 149.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

