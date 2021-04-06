PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
PNI stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
