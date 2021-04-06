PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

PNI stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

