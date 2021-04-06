PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.38. 25,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,138. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
