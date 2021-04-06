PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.38. 25,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,138. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

