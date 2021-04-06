PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of NYSE PTY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,004. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
