PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Announces Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
NYSE PCQ opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $19.10.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
