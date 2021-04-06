Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Stock Price Up 3%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 167,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 340,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

PILBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

