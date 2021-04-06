Pigeoncoin Price Up 101.2% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $8.79 million and $1.12 million worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 101.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008498 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

