Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,934 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $331.05 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $189.19 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

