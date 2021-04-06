Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average of $119.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $159.70.

