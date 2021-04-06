Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

